GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some drivers will have to wait to take their road tests until next month.

The St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed on Friday that it has rescheduled all road tests for customers in Gouverneur.

This applies to road tests scheduled on Friday, February 25, 2022. These road tests will now take place on March 16, 2022.

Customers will take their tests at their previously scheduled time and location.

More road test cancellations can be found on the NYS DMV website.