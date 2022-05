MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some upcoming road tests have been rescheduled in St. Lawrence County.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has confirmed that all customers scheduled at the Massena CDL road test site on June 14 have been rescheduled.

According to the DMV, these tests will now take place at the same time and location on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Additional information can be found on the DMV website.