ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time since the pandemic began, students in St. Lawrence County will go to school without being required to wear a mask.

Early in the morning on March 2, St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle confirmed that the county ended the mask mandate in local schools and child care centers.

This is in sync with the statewide end of the mask mandate in both schools and child care facilities, which was confirmed by Governor Kathy Hochul in the final days of February. However, counties were still permitted to enact their own mandates if COVID-19 transmission rates remained high.

According to Doyle, following this announcement prior to March 2, St. Lawrence County officials reviewed new “COVID-19 Community Levels” metrics identified by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and determined that St. Lawrence County met the classification for a “LOW” community level as of February 28.

An assessment of the County’s COVID-19 Community was provided by Administrator Doyle to the Board of Legislators on February 28, in which the Board of Legislators did not implement a mandate for St. Lawrence County.

“The CDC’s new framework for assessing COVID 19 Community Levels emphasizes the rate of new cases in the community, hospitalization rate, and hospital capacity,” St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Williams said in a press release.” Fortunately, St. Lawrence County has seen a dramatic decrease in all of these measures over the past several weeks.”

“Our schools have played an important role in implementing mitigation measures through the pandemic

response. These have included mask-wearing, vaccination, physical distancing, increased ventilation, and sanitation,” Interim Public Health Director Jolene Munger added. “St. Lawrence County Public Health thanks all parts of the school systems for their continued support in helping our community get to where we are today, where we lift the mask mandate in our school settings, having achieved a LOW COVID-19 Community Level.”

New COVID-19 levels were calculated based upon a combination of three metrics; new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, COVID-19 hospital admissions, and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.