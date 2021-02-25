St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force arrests man for manufacturing meth

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man was arrested this week for manufacturing meth.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force confirmed the arrest of Jeremiah S. Cota, 42, of Libson, New York. Cota was arrested on February 24, 2021 around 10 a.m.

According to the Task Force, Cota possessed several items and lab equipment used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. He was then charged with the Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the 3rd degree.

Cota was arrianged by Judge Rachelle Foster of the Town of Cato court where he was released. He is expecyted back in court in early March of 2021 for further court proceedings.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Ogdensburg Police Department, New York State Police CCSERT, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and members of the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.