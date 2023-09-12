CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County’s state of emergency will continue.

On September 5, County Board of Legislators Chair David Forsythe and Administrator Ruth Doyle extended the state of emergency. This was first declared on May 12, 2023, to address concerns associated with Title 42’s expiration.

The Title 42 order prohibited migration into the United States by “covered noncitizens” traveling from Canada or Mexico.

St. Lawrence County officials said they remain concerned because the county has over 75 miles of border with Canada and two border crossings in Massena and Ogdensburg. Officials said these two locations could still experience an influx of individuals who may be seeking shelter.

In the state of emergency extension, officials noted that St. Lawrence County consistently ranks in the ten most impoverished counties in New York and is “ill-equipped” to meet the needs of individuals.

Officials added that an increased number of people could further challenge the limited resources currently available to the existing population.

The state of emergency will remain in effect through Friday, October 6, 2023. However, the declaration will be reviewed prior to its expiration to determine if an extension is necessary.

No emergency orders are in effect in St. Lawrence County at this time.