CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A State of Emergency has been extended in St. Lawrence County.

On January 5, St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair William Sheridan declared a State of Emergency for the county in response to continually rising COVID rates. This was an extension to a previous State of Emergency that was issued in early December.

In the declaration, Chairman Sheridan noted that as of January 3, there had been an increase of 2,647 COVID-19 cases in 30 days, and the County continues to be in a period of high risk of transmission.

Chairman Sheridan said that the State of Emergency was recommended by the Board of Health and the Department of Public Health to maintain consistency in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Emergency orders may be issued in order to protect life, property and to allow emergency and municipal personnel time to bring the emergency conditions under continue,” Chairman Sheridan said in the Declaration.

St. Lawrence County’s new State of Emergency officially went into effect at 12 a.m. on Friday, January 7. It will continue to remain in effect for 30 days, or until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The State of Emergency will be reviewed prior to its expiration date to determine if an extension is necessary.