St. Lawrence County first responders recognized for ‘heroism’ at January fatal fire in Pierrepont

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several first responders in St. Lawrence County were recognized for their “heroism” at a Fatal Fire that occurred in January.

This recognition took place during the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Meeting on April 5, 2021. Photos from the recognition ceremony are featured below.

As previously reported on January 24, 2021, New York State Police and many first responders responded to a structure fire at a house in Pierrepont, New York. Upon arrival, EMS personnel located two victims, Ricky A. Gollinger, 64 and Lena A. Gollinger, 62, trapped in the house.

Both victims were successfully removed from the house and transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and then to SUNY Upstate Medical University. A day after the incident, both Ricky and Lena Gollinger were pronounced deceased.

To high their efforts at the fire, the following individuals were recognized on April 5:

Firefighter Zac Cole, Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighter James Hughes, Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department

Dispatcher Mackenzie Barse, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services

Dispatcher Jarred Dailey, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services

Dispatcher Charles Lamica, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services

Dispatcher Colin Myers, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services

Deputy Sheriff Gregory Anderson

New York State Trooper Robert Latimer

New York State Trooper Alexander Williamson

The St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services stated the following: