St. Lawrence County fisherman ticketed for exceeding daily walleye limit

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County fisherman was “caught” after he exceeded the daily walleye limit.

According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers, on March 8, ECO’s received a call from a local law enforcement officer claiming that an ice fisherman on the St. Lawrence River had caught several walleye without releasing the fish back into the water.

Law enforcement was then advised by ECO Schneller that the angler was over his daily limit of three walleye.

ECO Scheller then responded to the location and approached the suspected poacher. He reported four walleyes on the ice next to a portable ice shelter, and three more concealed in the bottom of the portable ice shack.

The angler was issued one ticket for exceeding his daily walleye limit.