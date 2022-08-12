CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is accepting funding proposals for water and wastewater improvement projects.

According to officials, St. Lawrence County has apportioned approximately $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for these projects.

Funding will be awarded specifically to help municipalities close a funding gap for “shovel-ready” projects and will be distributed to multiple projects.

When applying, municipalities are required to detail the project. Projects will be scored based on the need, narrative, timeline, operation and maintenance, community support and project impact.

The County also noted that it reserves the right to not fund a project, or fund it at a lower amount than requested.

If a municipality is awarded funds, a full contract must be completed with the County before funding is disbursed.

Projects must also adhere to all regulations for ARPA funds. Funds allocated must be fully expended by 2026.

Interested municipalities must complete an application and submit it to the St. Lawrence County Planning Office by Friday, November 4, 2022.

More information can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.