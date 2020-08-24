St. Lawrence County Gyms and Fitness centers must apply to reopen through public health

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — As gyms and fitness centers can begin their reopening process under Phase 4 COVID-19 guidance today, centers in St. Lawrence County must take additional steps.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is requiring all gyms and fitness centers across the county to submit an application directly to the department.

All gyms must confirm they have read the “New York ‘Interim Guidance for Gyms and Fitness Centers,” provide their business safety plan and submit an inspection request form.

Centers must include their HVAC certification with their business safety plan.

According to SLCPHD, all gyms and fitness centers must adhere by the following requirements:

33% capacity limit

PPE requirements

Classes are by appointment or reservation only

Operate with MERV-13 or greater filtration

“Exercise is important for our health and mental well-being during this challenging time,” said Dana McGuire, St. Lawrence County Director of Public Health. “We ask that facility operators and the public be patient as the Public Health Department conducts the required inspections and as gyms put in place the necessary precautions to limit exposure and prevent the spread of the virus.”

