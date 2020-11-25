St. Lawrence County Head Start granted over $1.7 million in funding

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Head start programs in St. Lawrence County are set to receive over $1.7 million in funding.

The St. Lawrence County Community Development Program, Inc., is set to receive grant funding from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Funding will total $1,782,880 and will be used to support Head Start projects in St. Lawrence County.

Head Start programs in the region aim to provide early childhood education and development services specifically for low-income children. The program focuses on school readiness.

Funding for theses programs was announced on November 24, 2020.

