St. Lawrence County Head Start to receive nearly $2,000,000 grant

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Community Development Program will receive a significant grant from the federal government.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services is set to award the SLCCDP with $1,782,879 specifically for their Head Start projects in St. Lawrence County.

According to the Development Program, Head Start focuses on comprehensive school readiness for children between the ages of three and five. Program students acquire skills and math, science, literacy, language, social and emotional, physical health and development.

There are eight Head Start locations in St. Lawrence County, including Brasher, Canton, Gouverneur, Massena, Norwood, Ogdensburg, Parishville and Potsdam.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced this funding for the St. Lawrence County Community Development Program on Thursday.

Stefanik released the following statement.