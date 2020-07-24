St. Lawrence County Health Department clarifies statewide travel advisory

FILE – In this June 16, 2020 file photo, a traveler wears a mask and protective goggles as he walks through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. United Airlines says its face mask requirement now extends to ticket counters and airport lounges. United said Wednesday, July 22 that it might ban violators from flying on its planes. United and all other major U.S. airlines already require passengers to wear masks during flights. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — With St. Lawrence County having the highest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the North Country, The St. Lawrence County Health officials are clarifying health and safety regulations.

The St. Lawrence County Health Department has released a set of guidelines regarding the statewide travel advisory mandating all travelers visiting New York from a state with significant community spread are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Currently there are 31 states on the NYS travel advisory list.

The Health Department is helping with this process by monitoring the health of travelers for 14 days, helping travelers receive tests, making sure travelers have proper access to food, medication, and other essential services and answering any questions.

St. Lawrence County Health Department quarantine regulations are:

Remaining in a designated quarantine space for 14 days

Separate living, sleeping and bathroom space for each individual or family

Individuals must self-quarantine from family members or living mates as soon as symptoms develop; separated by door

Cleaning supplies must be provided in shared bathroom spaces

If an individual with a shared bathroom becomes symptomatic, all others sharing the bathroom with be considered exposed

Food must be delivered to the individual or family group

All symptomatic patients must have supply face masks

Garbage must be bagged and placed outside the door for routine pickup

All confirmed patients must self-monitor for symptoms throughout the quarantine period

According to New York State, significant community spread is measured by a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a positive rate of over 10% on a seven-day rolling average.

All travelers coming from designated states must complete the Traveler Health Form upon entering New York. Travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine. Travelers coming to New York from designated states through other means of transport, such as cars and trains, must fill out the form online.

The Traveler Health Form can be found online on the NYS DOH website.

