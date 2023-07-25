CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is reminding all parents and guardians of school-age children to schedule immunization update appointments now to prepare for the 2023-24 school year, according to a press release.

According to the health department, vaccinations have been required for school attendance as far back as the 1850s and it is a requirement in all 50 states to be vaccinated. Vaccinations are widely recognized as an effective measure to prevent the spread of diseases and these requirements have resulted in healthier children and fewer childhood deaths caused by diseases.

While no one can eliminate all diseases, vaccination can reduce the impact they have on health in both the short and long term for many diseases like measles, mumps and chickenpox. Showing that vaccinations work and are an effective way to protect the community, as stated in the press release.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reminds parents and guardians that all students must show proof of vaccination within 14 days of the start of each school year with the only exemptions being based on medical necessity.

Public Health Director, Jolene Munger, recommends families get children vaccinated before the start of school in the fall, her contact information is listed below:

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department

Jolene Munger, MPH, MA

Public Health Director

80 State Highway 310, Suite 2

Canton, New York 13617-1476

Phone: 315-386-2325

Fax: 315-386-2203

Appointments are required at The Public Health Department’s immunization clinic to schedule call 315-386-2325, the clinic is located at:

The Public Health Department’s immunization clinic

80 US Highway 310

Canton, NY 13617

Additional information on immunization requirements for school-age children and college students is available on NY’s Department of Health’s website.