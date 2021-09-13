St. Lawrence County Health Initiative seeking local nominations for 3 awards

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Health Initiative and Bridge to Wellness Coalition are seeking nominees for several awards that will be presented at their upcoming meeting,

The joint annual meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, October 26 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. This year’s focus will be on mental health.

The St. Lawrence County Health Initiative and Bridge to Wellness Coalition are accepting nominations for three different awards that will be presented during the meeting. This will include the Walter Lacks Award, Patrick “Bird Kerr Award and the Kelly Johnson-Eiola Award.

The Walter Lacks Award will be given to a St. Lawrence County resident who has demonstrated enthusiasm and commitment to both personal wellness and to increasing wellness in others. The award was created in 2011 to honor community resident Walter Lacks who well into his 90’s and had worked tirelessly to improve his own health and the health of community members.

The Patrick “Bird” Kerr Award will be presented to an employee in honor of the admirable qualities Mr. Kerr demonstrated working for the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation. The employee must be nominated by their fellow employees in order to be considered. The employee nominated should show support for the Health Initiative, participate in activities outdoors while encouraging others to do the same and exemplify similar qualities.

The Kelly Johnson-Ebiola award was created in honor of a long-term employee with the Health Initiative who was a compassionate woman dedicated to expanding the educational, social, vocational, and economic opportunities for teens in our community. Nominees should exemplify a passion for helping the youth develop socially and emotionally as well as promote health and safety for the age group.

Nominations and more information on all three awards can be found on the St. Lawrence County Health Initiative’s website. All nominations are due by October 1.