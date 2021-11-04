St. Lawrence County health officials urge more COVID precautions as deaths rise

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local health officials are continuing to encourage COVID-19 precautions as COVID deaths continue to increase.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported four new COVID deaths on Thursday, November 5. This increased the overall death toll to 135 since the start of the pandemic.

Also on Thursday, 64 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. There are now 486 active cases of the virus in the county with 31 of them hospitalized. St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate now stands at 5.96%, an increase from the previous report.

To further mitigate the spread of the virus, Public Health recommended staying six feet away from others who are sick at home, and remembering in public that asymptomatic individuals may be able to spread the virus.

When outside your immediate home, Public Health said to stay at least six feet from other people. Universal mask-wearing also remains encouraged.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. Public Health will host its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those ages 5 to 11 on November 13. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.