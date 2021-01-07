St. Lawrence County Healthy System ramps up processing of COVID-19 tests as cases surge

Canton-Potsdam Hospital Director of Laboratory Services Surgeon Smith, MD, observes the teamwork of Clinical Laboratory Technologists Elizabeth St. Pierre and Christopher Saucier as they simulate how a tray of vials is inserted into a Rheonix fast testing unit to check them for COVID-19

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health System is planning to ramp up COVID-19 testing as cases across the region surge.

Currently, St. Lawrence Health System is expecting a delivery of seven additional testing equipment which aims to double the capacity of testing, in preparation for a continued surge. The Health System specifically is equipped with Rheonix COVID-19 fast testing equipment which tests samples taken from individuals who potentially have contracted COVID-19.

According to SLHS, the devices utilize batch testing and are receive results in approximately five hours. The devices allow the health system to process hundreds of tests everyday. Prior to utilizing this equipment, all test samples had to be sent to outside organizations to be processed.

As of January 7, Canton-Potsdam Hospital has four of these devices, Gouverneur and Massena each have one and the seven on the way will be spread out across the system.

Canton-Potsdam Hospital Administrative Laboratory Director Karen Cox commented on the additional devices.

“The seven new instruments will be placed wherever they are needed throughout the System,” said Cox. “These additional instruments will allow us to double the capacity for the surge in testing we are likely to see.”

The nasopharyngeal specimens coming to SLHS for processing are from patients going to the System’s testing centers, current hospitalized patients, nursing homes, offices, schools, colleges, or businesses.

As of January 5, 2021, 147,463 individuals had been tested for COVID-19 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,

COVID-19 testing is available at St. Lawrence Community Testing Centers at the following dates, times and locations.

Canton, 80 East Main Street 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Gouverneur, 77 West Barney Street 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Massena, 1 Hospital Drive 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Daily

Potsdam, 145 Market Street 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Daily



