St. Lawrence County Historical Association grants new resources for historical research

The late James D. Carl, member of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association Board of Trustees and Publications Committee for the Quarterly magazine.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Archives and Reading Room at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association has opened new resources to the public for historical living and genealogy research.

Visitors now have access to genealogical data, military records, local maps and history books, gravestone transcriptions, donated scrapbooks and directories.

Subjects available include local immigration, rivers, agriculture/farming, forestry, education, transportation, mining, artists, fairs, and other entertainment.

The association is also looking for interested individuals to volunteer to assist researchers in the Archives.

Those interested in utilizing the archives for research must call ahead and make an appointment.

The SLCHA is open Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and Friday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.