St. Lawrence County Historical Association hosting pie sale in October

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is hosting a pie sale in October. Blueberry and apple pies will be available for the public to order for $15 each, either frozen, or ready to eat.

Orders for the pies will be accepted over the phone or in person by 6 p.m. Friday, October 8. All pies must be paid for at time of ordering. Those ordering over the phone must provide their credit card information while those ordering in person should have cash to pay.

Pies will be available to be picked up on Saturday, October 16, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the SLCHA on 3 E. Main Street in Canton at the Red Barn entrance in back off of the parking lot.