St. Lawrence County Historical Association seeking new executive director

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Historical Association announced Monday that it is seeking a new executive director.

According to the SLCHA, the director would be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Association. This would include the Silas Wright House Museum and SLCHA Archives.

Additionally, the Director would report to the Board of Trustees and work closely with the Board, St. Lawrence County community and museum’s volunteers.

Qualified candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree or higher in museum management, public or business administration or related field; two years of progressively responsible experience in managing a non-profit orgaization or museum; and thorough understanding of finances and budgeting.

Interested individuals are asked to submit resumé, cover letter and two professional references by mail to the attention of Search Committee, St. Lawrence County Historical Association, P.O. Box 8, Canton, NY 13617-0008; or by email to SLCHAEDsearch@gmail.com.

The application deadline for this position is May 10, 2021.