St. Lawrence County Historical Association seeking volunteer ‘history helpers’

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Be a part of preserving the history of one of New York’s northernmost counties.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is seeking volunteers to join its team of “History Helpers.” These volunteers assist in several ways at the Silas Wright Museum located in Canton, New York.

According to the SLCHA, volunteers may help install exhibits, assist researches in the archives, input data into the museum PastPerfect program, answer phones and greet visitors, mow the lawn, complete office projects and small maintenance jobs and assist with programs. Additionally, retired educators are needed to assist in developing and teaching education programs.

“For example emailing our newsletter can take a long time with just two of us, but you add a few people who are willing to give two hours of their time, and presto we have it finished while making new friends and having an enjoyable afternoon,” SLCHA Volunteer Coordinator Randy Merrill said in a press release. “That’s why volunteers are so important to us.”

Volunteer “History Helpers” will also take tours of local museums, participate in social activities and learn new skills.

Contact Randy Merill at 315-383-8133 for more information. The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.