St. Lawrence County Historical Association to cover Civil War chaplains at virtual roundtable

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Civil War union chaplains will be covered at an upcoming virtual roundtable.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is set to host “Union Chaplains in the Civil War; a virtual Civil War Roundtable next weekend.

The presentation will be hosted by Reverend Dr. Nancy Hale who is a pastor of the Canton United Methodist Church, a civil war reenactor, serves as the chaplain of the 118th NY Volunteer Infantry and is the author of “Faith and Duty.”

According to Hale, chaplains played a role in every American military conflict, but were not recognized or sanctioned by the U.S. Army and government until the Civil War.

She stated that the chaplains provided assurance, prayers and charity for soldier and the presentation will focus on those who served the Union army.

The free, virtual presentation will be held on Sunday, January 31. Interested participants are required to RSVP by January 29 at 4 p.m.

Individuals can RSVP by calling 315-386-8133 or emailing eventa@slcha.org