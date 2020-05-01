St. Lawrence County Historical Society receives donations in memory of late Trustee James D. Carl

The late James D. Carl, member of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association Board of Trustees and Publications Committee for the Quarterly magazine.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Historical Association lost a passionate member and staunch supporter when James D. Carl passed away on April 10.

Jim had a lifelong interest in American history and enjoyed teaching college-level geology for 40 years in his adopted home of St. Lawrence County.

He was committed to his role as a member of the SLCHA Board of Trustees from 2014-2020 and Publications Committee for the Quarterly magazine from 2006-2020. He was also the author of 25 Quarterly articles with several topics related to geology in the county.

SLCHA has received a number of donations in Jim’s memory that will help support the organization he was dedicated to for close to 15 years. Anyone interested in making a donation in memory of Jim can send a check made out to SLCHA and mail it to PO Box 8, Canton, NY 13617. The organization requests that Jim’s name be written on the memo line. Donations will be used to support the Quarterly.

The Quarterly, featuring articles about the history of St. Lawrence County and Northern New York, has been printed since 1956 as a benefit of membership and as an aid to research. Published four times a year, it is distributed to over 800 members, including individuals, local businesses, schools, and public libraries. It features original articles about people and events in the county written by a wide variety of professionals, amateurs, hobbyists, and collectors.

The SLCHA is currently not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about SLCHA and St. Lawrence County history, or to become a member, call 315-386-8133, e-mail info@slcha.org, or visit the website at www.slcha.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.