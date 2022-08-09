A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County.

According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood.

State Police said that Smith was traveling west on County Route 20 when his vehicle sideswiped the victim’s vehicle and fled the swim. The reason for this crash is unknown.

The investigation confirmed that Smith’s blood alcohol content was .13% at the time of the incident.

Smith was subsequently arrested on the charges of DWI first offense, operating a motor vehicle with BAC .08% first offense and operator leaving the scene of property damage.

The suspect was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Hermon on September 5, 2022.