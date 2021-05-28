St. Lawrence County: Homebound residents interested in COVID-19 vaccine should call Public Health

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported for St. Lawrence County on Friday, bringing the total number of cases for the county to-date to 7,481.

Of the total number of cases, 76 remain active, 7,308 have been released from isolation and five cases are currently hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 96 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The county has performed 328,047 COVID-19 tests as of May 27. Testing is being done through St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

The hotline numbers below are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone experiencing symptoms, essential workers or those who feel they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132.

Appointments and locations for vaccinations can be found on the St. Lawrence County website. Anyone who is homebound and interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can call St. Lawrence County Public Health at 315-386-2325.