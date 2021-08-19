St. Lawrence County hosting back-to-school COVID vaccination clinics

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The next school year is right around the corner and local health officials are urging eligible youth to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To administer as many vaccinations as possible before school starts, St. Lawrence County Public Health is hosting back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Health officials will be administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to any over the age of 12.

All clinics will be held at school’s throughout the county, the first being at Ogdensburg Free Academy. This clinic will be held on Monday, August 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On August 26, Parishville-Hopkinton School will host a clinic from 4 pm. to 6 p.m. Clifton-Fine Central School will also hold a clinic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The following Wednesday, on September 1, Canton Central School will host a clinic. COVID vaccinations will be administered from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The final clinic will take place on September 9 at Edwards-Knox Central School. Individuals can receive a COVID vaccine from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration for these clinics is encouraged, but not required and walk-ins will be accepted. COVID-19 vaccinations also remain available at local pharmacies.

Those who are homebound and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are asked to call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.