St. Lawrence County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for expanded eligibility groups Friday

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Canton this week for eligible North Country residents.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department confirmed that it will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, March 19 at the Leithead Fieldhouse.

Individuals who fall into the following groups will be eligible for the Friday clinic:

Priority Group 1b Essential Workers Expanded eligibility: Includes public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need, and essential in-person public-facing building service workers

Individuals with Underlying Health Conditions

Age 60+

Additionally guidelines for those receiving the vaccine include:

Wear a short sleeve shirt to expose your upper arm for the vaccination

Not eligible if currently in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19

Must be at least 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Must be available for the second dose on April 16th.

Please do not enter the vaccine clinic until 5 minutes before appointment time to maintain COVID-19 safety and prevent gathering.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, visit the St. Lawrence County Health Department website.