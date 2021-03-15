St. Lawrence County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for expanded eligibility groups Friday

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Canton this week for eligible North Country residents.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department confirmed that it will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, March 19 at the Leithead Fieldhouse.
Individuals who fall into the following groups will be eligible for the Friday clinic:
- Priority Group 1b Essential Workers Expanded eligibility:
- Includes public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need, and essential in-person public-facing building service workers
- Individuals with Underlying Health Conditions
- Age 60+
Additionally guidelines for those receiving the vaccine include:
- Wear a short sleeve shirt to expose your upper arm for the vaccination
- Not eligible if currently in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19
- Must be at least 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine.
- Must be available for the second dose on April 16th.
- Please do not enter the vaccine clinic until 5 minutes before appointment time to maintain COVID-19 safety and prevent gathering.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, visit the St. Lawrence County Health Department website.