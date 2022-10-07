CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — More North Country residents are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, following eligibility expansions made by the CDC late last month.

St. Lawrence County is set to host several monkeypox vaccination clinics, according to a press release from the county’s public health department. A full list of locations is available on the organization’s website.

Vaccination Clinics:

Monkeypox can be spread to anyone through close and personal, often skin-to-skin, contact, according to the CDC. This includes direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs or bodily fluids, touching objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox, and contact with respiratory secretions.

St. Lawrence County Public Health said that vaccination is an important tool in preventing the spread of the illness.

Those who meet the following criteria can receive the monkeypox vaccine:

Have already been exposed to monkeypox

Might be exposed to monkeypox in the future

Have more than one sex partner

In the last six months had sex in a sex club or bathhouse, or event and venue areas where monkeypox transmission is occurring

You are also eligible if your sexual partner identifies with any of the above scenarios. A full list of monkeypox vaccine clinics can be found on the department’s website.

St. Lawrence County Public Health also listed the following ways to prevent monkeypox from spreading:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people that have a rash that looks like monkeypox

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often

Participate in safer sex

More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.