CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — More North Country residents are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, following eligibility expansions made by the CDC late last month.
St. Lawrence County is set to host several monkeypox vaccination clinics, according to a press release from the county’s public health department. A full list of locations is available on the organization’s website.
Vaccination Clinics:
|October 7
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 1
|Public Health
|80 SH 310 Canton NY
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|October 11
9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 1
|SUNY Canton
|Dana Hall on the
SUNY Canton Campus
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|October 14
8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 1
|Public Health
|80 SH 310 Canton NY
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|October 17
1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 1
|Public Health
|80 SH 310 Canton NY
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|October 26
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 2
|SUNY Potsdam
|Knowles Hall Multi-Purpose Room.
On the corner of Barrington Dr. and Ogdensburg Dr. on the
SUNY Potsdam Campus
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|November 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 2
|St. Lawrence University
|Eben Holden on the
St. Lawrence University Campus
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|November 4
8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 2
|Public Health
|80 SH 310 Canton NY
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|November 8
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 2
|SUNY Canton
|Dana Hall on the SUNY Canton Campus
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|November 11
8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 2
|Public Health
|80 SH 310 Canton NY
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
|November 14
1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
JYNNEOS Vaccine
Dose 2
|Public Health
|80 SH 310 Canton NY
|Click Here to Register
Ages 18+
Monkeypox can be spread to anyone through close and personal, often skin-to-skin, contact, according to the CDC. This includes direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs or bodily fluids, touching objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox, and contact with respiratory secretions.
St. Lawrence County Public Health said that vaccination is an important tool in preventing the spread of the illness.
Those who meet the following criteria can receive the monkeypox vaccine:
- Have already been exposed to monkeypox
- Might be exposed to monkeypox in the future
- Have more than one sex partner
- In the last six months had sex in a sex club or bathhouse, or event and venue areas where monkeypox transmission is occurring
You are also eligible if your sexual partner identifies with any of the above scenarios. A full list of monkeypox vaccine clinics can be found on the department’s website.
St. Lawrence County Public Health also listed the following ways to prevent monkeypox from spreading:
- Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people that have a rash that looks like monkeypox
- Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.
- Wash your hands often
- Participate in safer sex
More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.