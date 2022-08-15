ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is set to host an online real estate auction next month.

According to the officials, 85 parcels for located across St. Lawrence County for Tax Foreclosed Real Properties will be up for auction.

All interested parties are required to complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International.

Once completed, potential bidders must mail their registration packet to Auctions International by September 21.

The online auction will start Saturday, September 10 and begin closing parcels at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 24.

More details can be found on the Auctions International website.