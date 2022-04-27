CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is continuing to address a dangerous challenge that took the life of a local student this spring.

The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau confirmed that it will be hosting a parent forum on May 7 to address the “choking challenge,” an ongoing trend on social media platforms.

According to the Youth Bureau, this challenge involves individuals intentionally choking themselves to experience brief, “euphoric” episodes. It is also known as the “blackout challenge” and “pass out challenge.”

This challenge took the life of 12-year-old Xander Worthley back in March 2022, who was a student at the Canton Central School District.

To raise awareness and share Xander’s Story, his parents Shane and Sondra Worthley will be speaking at the forum.

“Sondra and Shane Worthley feel strongly about sharing Xander’s story. As hard as it will be for them, they also feel passionately about spreading awareness about the dangers of online challenges,” SLC Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus said. “They take solace in knowing, by doing so, they could potentially be saving lives and families from experiencing the grief they’ve felt since March.”

Additional speakers at the forum will include Rosemarie Maneri and Mary Rodee who endured the losses of Shylynn Dixon and Riley Basford in 2021 to suicide.

Attendees will also hear from the Department of Homeland Security’s Outreach Coordinator Juan Adames who will discuss online safety and actions parents to take to protect their children.

This forum will be exclusively for parents throughout St. Lawrence County. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Canton Central School District.

Watch a previous interview with ABC50’s Isabella Colello and St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus in the player above.