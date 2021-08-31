St. Lawrence County identifies 141 COVID-19 cases in 3 days

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over one hundred new COVID-19 cases were detected in a three-day period in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily report which logged 141 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. There are now 336 active cases in the county.

Additionally, since August 26, two St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99 deaths in the County.

St. Lawrence County continues to be designated as an area of “high” community transmission for the coronavirus. According to data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, this means that there are either more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents or a positivity rate that exceeds 10%. As of August 29, St. Lawrence County had 258.96 per 100,000 residents.

Jefferson County is also an area of “high” transmission and Lewis County remains below this threshold and is an area of “substantial” transmission. County officials are continuing to encourage all residents to wear face masks indoors or when in public spaces regardless of vaccination status.