St. Lawrence County identifies 227 COVID-19 cases in 5 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County in the past five days.

Combined with a daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday and a weekend report, 227 St. Lawrence County residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the county’s Public Health Department. There are now 539 active cases of the virus in the county, 25 of which are hospitalized.

Since September 17, three additional county residents have died from the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 115 COVID-19 deaths in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 transmission level remains high according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. Its positivity rate has increased to 7.4%.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all individuals to wear a mask indoors in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask indoors.

Public Health is also hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its building in Canton on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To make an appointment, please call 315-229-3452. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies. Those were are homebound and are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to call 315-386-2325.

COVID-19 testing is also being done on an appointment basis. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.