St. Lawrence County illegal coyote poacher identified through truck tracks in snow

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to Department of Environmental Conservation Police, “sometimes all it takes is a little snow.”

This past weekend, on February 28, NYS DEC Police Officers responded to a call in the town of Lisbon. According to ECO’s a 15-year-old girl was home alone when she noticed two trucks pull into her driveway, and soon after heard barking dogs and a gunshot.

ECO’s were contacted by the child’s parents who then quickly conducted an investigation.

The investigation revealed that hunting dogs, wearing GPS collars, entered the yard, chasing and eventually cornering a coyote. The GPS collars allowed the subjects, determined to by coyote poachers, track their hunting dogs to the home of the 15-year-old.

Officers determined that when the poachers arrived the get their dogs, they “took advantage of an easy, but illegal, harvest of the coyote.”

DEC ECO Canary was later able to track the poachers through the recently fallen snow; visiting the homes of five known coyote poachers in the area, ultimately matching the trend pattern of the truck and shoe left at the seen, pictured below.

ECO Canary confirmed that the poacher admitted to shooting the coyote and was issued multiple tickets for trespass and shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling.