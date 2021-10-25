St. Lawrence County inmate accused of injuring corrections officer

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been charged with assault.

On October 25, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Keith R. Rodriguez after investigating an incident that occurred at the Facility on September 16, 2021.

According to Deputies, Rodriguez is caused of engaging in a “physical altercation” with two corrections officers, which resulted in one officer sustaining injuries. The involved officer was reported to sustain a fractured fibula, sprained knee and sprained ankle.

Rodriguez was subsequently charged with Assault in the second degree. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and held on a $500 bail.

He is set to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.