CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility inmate Joshua J. Jones was arrested for the second time on assault charges.

According to the St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Department, Jone was found to be involved in a physical altercation that injured another inmate on July 13.

Subsequently, Jones was arrested on July 14 on the charge of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class D Felony.

This was the second assault incident Jones was allegedly involved in. Jones was previously arrested on July 19 on the same charge.

Jones was arraigned in front of Canton Town Court Judge Foster and remanded.