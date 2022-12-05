CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on November 10 while incarcerated. Suboxone is a prescription medication commonly used to treat opioid addiction in adults.

Deputies say Burnor was arrested on December 2 and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Burnor was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, according to deputies.