CANTON N.Y. (WWTI) — An inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility was arrested on April 4 following an incident within the facility.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Tyler D. Finley was found in possession of a small amount of Marijuana and two lighters while confined in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

This occurred on April 1 and the Sheriff’s Office subsequently charged Finley with Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor on April 4.

Finley was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Canton Court at a later date.