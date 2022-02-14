ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility is facing additional charges.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a complaint accusing inmate Javin W. Watson of engaging in physical altercations. These incidents reportedly occurred with an inmate and a correctional officer on two separate occasions on February 1.

Additionally, Watson was accused of damaging a sprinkler in his cell on the same day. As a result of the investigation, he was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree and two counts of Harassment in the 2nd degree.

Watson was issued appearance tickets returnable to Canton Town Court on a later date.