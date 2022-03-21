ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An inmate at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility is facing additional charges while incarcerated.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald L. Dissottle Jr. was found to be in possession of Suboxone while incarcerated. As a result, he was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Dissottle was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded to the jail.