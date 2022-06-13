CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An inmate has been arrested on contraband charges following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, in late May, Melinda A. Montroy was found to be in possession of Suboxone strips while imprisoned at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office subsequently arrested Montroy on June 12 on the charges of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a class D Felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Montroy was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court and released on her own recognizance. She is set to appear in the Town of Canton Court at a later date.