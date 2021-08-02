St. Lawrence County inmates arrested for conspiracy

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two inmates have been arrested by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Schuyler Mitchell and David Clark Jr. were both charged with 5th degree conspiracy following an investigation of a drug offense. Both parties had attempted to have dangerous goods brought into the jail while they were incarcerated.

Mitchell and Clark were issued appearance tickets and will remain held at the correctional facility. Both are scheduled to appear at Canton Town Court at a later date.