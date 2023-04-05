OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The housing shortage is pinching pockets across the nation and St. Lawrence County is no exception.

Despite housing assistance programs, many tenants are left with few options.

“There may be tenants now living in houses that are less desirable than ever before because that is all they can afford to purchase,” St. Lawrence County Planner Matilda Larson explained. “And when landlords don’t have the rents they used to collect, there’s no money to invest in making improvements in the housing stock.”

Many landlords have also faced their worst nightmare in the aftermath of pandemic eviction restrictions. Which in New York State, ended just over a year ago.

“There is no use in being a landlord today, no use,” A St. Lawrence County Landlord expressed. “The inside of homes, [tenants] were not putting heat inside, they would leave it empty. Folks started bringing sledgehammers and folks left water on.”

But with hopes that the situation will improve, the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force has drawn attention to fair housing laws and potential housing discrimination.

The Task Force hosted a training for area landlords on April 5, where CNY Fair Housing Executive Director Sally Santangelo explained these laws.

CNY Fair Housing handles housing discrimination cases across 17 counties in New York, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence.

“We’re working to make sure people aren’t denied housing or treated differently because of their race, nationality, disability, source-of-income,” Santangelo explained. “So we want to make sure housing providers know what laws require.

Current federal fair housing laws known as the Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination against these factors, as well as religion, sex and familial status.

New York State fair housing laws also prohibit discrimination in housing based on one’s domestic violence victim status. military status and marital status.

However, according to Santangelo, most housing discrimination cases involve people with disabilities. She said this is often due to a lack of accessibility in a unit or the landlord’s inability to make what is considered “reasonable accommodations.”

These can include accessible parking, pay adjustments, bathroom grab bars and service animals.

Larson explained that this is an issue St. Lawrence County is facing. But it may be due to a lack of financial resources.

“The hardest thing that tenants with disabilities are finding is that there isn’t any money to make reasonable accommodations when they need help getting in an around unit,” Larson shared.

But moving forward, the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force hopes that through education, landlords can help improve their practices for tenants.

“A lot of times there’s just a lot of misunderstanding,” Santangelo said. “We know that through education, we can avoid a lot more contentious, and understand fair housing laws.”

More information can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.