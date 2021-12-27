SR. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the Christmas holiday weekend in St. Lawrence County.

In a weekend COVID-19 report on Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 100 new cases were identified between December 25 and December 27. There are now 417 active cases in the county, 19 of which are hospitalized.

However, no new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in this time period. The county’s death toll to date now stands at 158.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate also remained to be 7.98%. There were also 431.59 cases per 100,000 residents as of December 27, and the county’s vaccination rate was 58%.

To continue to increase the County’s vaccination rate, Public Health confirmed that it will host an additional COVID vaccine clinic on December 28. The clinic will be held at the St. Lawrence University Leithead Fieldhouse from 9 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed, as well as both the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots. Appointment registration and a full list of clinics can be found online.

Additionally, with the holidays in mind, and at the county remains in a State of Emergency, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging residents and visitors to take COVID-19 precautions in the next few weeks.

This includes remaining home if sick, receiving an annual flu shot, wearing a mask in public spaces and washing hands regularly.

COVID-19 testing is recommended after traveling and before seeing family. Testing is being done across St. Lawrence County at urgent care offices, pharmacies and at various testing sites. All travelers, domestic and international should continue to follow all CDC travel requirements.