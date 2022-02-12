ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is continuing to see residents test positive for COVID-19 every day.

In a daily COVID-19 report on February 11, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 113 new COVID-19 cases. These were identified since the last report on February 10.

As of February 11, there were 580 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents. The report also confirmed that 23 individuals are hospitalized with the virus. Furthermore, there were 11 residents admitted for COVID, 12 admitted with incidental COVID, and 3 residents in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. However, there have been 171 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate on Friday was 8% and the County’s rate per 100,000 residents was 471.51.

Although 59.9% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.