St. Lawrence County logs 114 new COVID cases as Labor Day weekend begins

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional St. Lawrence County residents tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Labor Day weekend.

In a daily report on Friday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 560 cases that remain active in the county and 20 cases hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has now risen to 4.76% as it remains designated as an area of high community transmission of the virus. According to CDC data from September 1, the County had 310.0 cases per 100,000 residents. This is a 65.35% increase in the last seven days.

With these rates, St. Lawrence County health officials are encouraging all individuals to wear a mask indoors and while in public spaces. This is regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated individuals remain required to wear a mask regardless of community transmission level.

Since the start of the pandemic, 99 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus. There have been 8,834 confirmed cases to-date.

The County is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines at weekly Public Health clinics. These are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department in Canton. Appointments can be made by calling 315-229-3452.

St. Lawrence County is also continuing to test for COVID-19. Testing is being done by appointment only at the following locations and some urgent cares and provider officers are performing testing. Call the hotline numbers listed below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if COVID-19 symptoms are presented or tested is required.