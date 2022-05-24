ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 138 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 23. These new cases brought the number of active cases to 185, which was an overall decrease from the last report.

Hospitalizations also saw a decrease in the same time period. At the time of the report, 8 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, two of which were in the ICU. Out of the other hospitalized residents, five were admitted for COVID, and three were admitted with incidental COVID.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county since the last report. In total, there have been 191 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents increased to 232.04 on May 23. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period also increased to 18% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds decreased to 4.1%.

The county’s COVID-19 community level remained at “medium” after decreasing to the designation a few weeks ago. The County also had a 61.2% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,947 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.