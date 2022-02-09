ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is continuing to see residents test positive for COVID-19 every day.

In a daily COVID-19 report on February 8, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 165 new COVID-19 cases. These were identified since the last report on February 7.

As of February 8, there were 612 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents, which was an increase from Tuesday’s numbers. The report also confirmed that 31 individuals are hospitalized with the virus.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. However, there have been 170 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate decreased on Wednesday to 4.2%. The County’s rate per 100,000 residents also decreased from the previous day and was 489.14.

Although 59.8% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.