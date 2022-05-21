ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 193 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 19. These new cases brought the number of active cases to 286, which was an overall increase from the last report.

However, hospitalizations saw a decrease in the same time period. At the time of the report, 13 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, three of which were in the ICU. Out of the other hospitalized residents, five were admitted for COVID, and eight were admitted with incidental COVID.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county since the last report. In total, there have been 191 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents remained at 176.35 on May 19. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period also stayed the same at 15.2% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds remained at 4.6%.

The county’s COVID-19 community level remained at “medium” after decreasing to the designation last week. The County also had a 61.2% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,915 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.