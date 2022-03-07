ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two more St. Lawrence County residents died due to COVID-19 related issues over the weekend.

This increased the COVID-19 death toll to 178 since the beginning of the pandemic. The additional deaths were confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on March 7.

The report also stated that 90 residents tested positive for the virus since the last report. However, active cases decreased to 183.

At the time of the report, there were 7 COVID-19 hospitalizations, four of which were admitted for COVID-19, and three were admitted for other reasons but were found to have COVID-19 later on.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 4.4%, its COVID-19 community level was 8.6% and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds at 1.9%. These rates kept the county’s COVID-19 community level classified as “low.”

Because of this “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.