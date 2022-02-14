ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two more St. Lawrence County residents have died to COVID-19 related issues over the weekend.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report on February 14 from St. Lawrence County Public Health. They also confirmed that 196 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday.

As of February 14, there were 580 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents. The report also confirmed that 18 individuals are hospitalized with the virus. Furthermore, there were 8 residents admitted for COVID, 10 admitted with incidental COVID, and 2 residents in the ICU.

There have been 173 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate on Friday was 6.7% and the County’s rate per 100,000 residents was 374.98.

Although 60% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.